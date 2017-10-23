JACOBABAD - Excise Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested one drug dealer and seized 10 kilograms of superior quality Hashish from his possession near Qureshi filling station.

Excise police inspector Gull Bhutto told reporters that after having received the information, excise police succeeded in recovering 10 kg of Hashish and arrested one drug dealer namely Saadullah.

Further investigations were underway till the filing of this news story.