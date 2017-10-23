KARACHI - A total of more than 21,775 students participated in the entry test to admission in Sindh’s medical colleges and universities at five places in the province, organised by National Testing Services.

Test in Karachi, was conducted in the convocation ground of NED university of engineering and technology in which more than 7,200 students were participated.

The chairman of admission committee for admission to medical universities and colleges Singh and Vice Chancellor of DUHS Prof Dr Mohammad Saeed Quraishy, additional secretary health Aslam Pechoho and others officials visited the examination centre of entry test. On this occasion, they also interacted with students.

Professor Dr Mohammad Saeed Quraishy expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

The entry test of 25,000 students who wish to enter government medical & dental colleges and universities, under the uniform admission policy of Singh’s medical colleges was arranged.

In addition to Karachi, entry tests were also held in Hyderabad at Liaquat Medical University, Benazir Bhutto university Larkana, Shahheed Benazir Abad (Nawabshah) and Sukkur’s Ghulam Mohammad Mehr Medical College.

In Hyderabad 7000, Sukhur 3205, Larkana 3,206 and Nawabshah more than 1,100 students were participated.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Professor Dr Mohammad Saeed Quraishy, Chairman of the Admission Committee for admission to medical colleges and Universities of Sindh, said that for the first time experience of entry test under the uniform admission Policy across Singh was successful. In response to a question, he said that more than one place for test of medical colleges in Karachi is administrative difficult, it is therefore organized at one place that was successful.

The students responded all answer sheets will be scanned in Islamabad, after which official result will be issued on 25th October while answer sheet will be made public on website just after the test so students can check their answers directly.