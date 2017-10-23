KARACHI - Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) President Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh has said that it is our responsibility to see approach of our youth towards business activities, if they want to start their own business with new ideas, it is our duty to create a link between investors and youth enabling them to prove themselves a successful businessman.

He said that keeping in view of this objective; we have conducted the programme of Shark’s Bank to present new ideas in the field of business by our students and teachers of city universities including MAJU here which remains very successful. He said after the success of this program at City level, we will conduct our next program on national basis.

This he stated while addressing to the closing session of new business ideas competition program Shark’s Bank held at MAJU campus in which ideas of 22 new business projects were presented by students & teachers of various city universities.

According to judges decisions three ideas presented by student Rimsha Nishat for providing Carpenter, Electrician, plumber and other skilled workers at home through Computer, Farhan Ali for arranging mobile doctors for the treatment of TB patients at their home and Dr Kashif Ishaque of MAJU for making new solar energy smart micro inverter were declared feasible. Further, discussion on these successful ideas will be started later on.

Vice Chancellor, Dawood University of Engineering & Technology, Dr Faizullah Abbasi, Pro Vice Chancellor, Shah Latif University, Khairpure, Dr Noor Ahmed Shaikh, Veteran technocrat and business man, Dr. Munir Qureshi and Director Academics, MAJU Prof Dr Roshan Shaikh were included in panel of Judges who asked various questions from the students and teacher about their ideas.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh said that in order to provide facilities to MAJU final year students to start their own business at university campus a business incubator centre has already started its functioning here and the second will be launched very soon.

He also announced for the establishment of three business clinics of IT, Science & Technology and Entrepreneurship to help and guide to students to start their own business. He said the program like Shark’s Bank is the only program of its nature which has been started by any university in Pakistan. He said that induction of our youths in business field will not only boost up trade & industry activities in the country but it will also help us to move towards progress and prosperity.