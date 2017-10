MIRPURKHAS - Mirwah Gorchani police here on Sunday arrested a young couple from Government Boys’ Primary School in Soomra Para in objectionable condition.

Police said that after having been informed by people, it carried out a raid and took into custody Sanobar, 20, and Ayaz, both residents of Mirwah Gorchani, from the premises of the school, and later brought them to Civil Hospital for medical checkup.