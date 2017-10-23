KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that transparency in utilisation of public funds was of immense importance for ensuring maximum benefits of any development scheme to the masses.

This he said during a meeting with a four-member delegation of Institute of Cost & Management Accountants (ICMA) Pakistan led by its president Muhammad Iqbal Ghori at the Governor House on Sunday.

Other members of the delegation included Anis-ur-Rehman Vice President, Mushtaq A. Madraswala Executive Director and Shahid Anwaar Director.

Governor Sindh said that it was utmost important that cost of all development projects is measured exactly so as to earmark sufficient amount for the same. Cost and Management Accountants play a pivotal role in this regard, he added.

While lauding the role of ICMAP, Governor Sindh said that it is providing education, examining competencies and conferring internationally recognized post-graduate professional certifications of Associate Cost and Management Accountant (ACMA) and Fellow Cost and Management Accountant (FCMA), to the students.

He also commended its collaborations with CIMA-UK; ACCA-UK; CPA Australia and CPA Ireland. This partnership is mutually beneficial for the countries engaged in this association, he opined.

The Sindh governor also lauded the technical support of the Institute to the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce, Planning Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues, Auditor General of Pakistan, Competition Commission of Pakistan, other ministries, regulators and policy making organizations.

This technical support by ICMA is enabling these organizations to work more effectively, for the progress of the country, he added.

Zubair said that the Management Accountants produced by the Institute have met the requirements of industry and business over the years as they are trained to turn knowledge into value addition.

President ICMAP Muhammad Iqbal Ghori while briefing the Governor said that Institute has over 5,000 members, out of which more than 900 members are serving abroad.

These members are serving at high-profile positions such as CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CIAs, Company Secretaries, Financial Analysts, Public Practitioners, Management Consultants, etc, hence making significant contributions towards business growth and economic development.

The Institute has over 15,000 students, 200 faculty members, over 250 employees, 07 regional Branch Councils, 11 education campuses and 18 examination centres, he added.

He further said that the Council with eight elected members and four members nominated by the Government of Pakistan, is a supreme decision making body and responsible for overall management of the Institute.

The Institute’s Council is supported by Standing and Non-standing Committees which are entrusted with responsibilities to develop policies for activities falling in their domain, he added.