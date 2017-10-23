KARACHI - The Chairman of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Karachi Central Rehan Hashmi on Sunday visited the various parts of the district and inspected the ongoing sanitation and cleanliness works.

The areas included North Nazimabad Block F, Hayderi Market, 5 Star Chowarngi, Block C and D, said a statement.

On the occasion Chairmen of the relevant UCs and officials of local bodies also accompanied with him.

He directed that every possible step be taken for the betterment of the people of the area.

He also said that plantation campaign is going on in the Central District and hoped that by the end of this year some 100,000 saplings would been planted.

Meanwhile, Administrator of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Karachi West Ghulam Farid on Sunday reviewed cleanliness arrangements in different areas of the jurisdiction.

On the occasion he directed the staff concerned to ensure that special attention be paid towards cleanliness of roads, streets, lanes and greenbelts etc and the required sprays be also carried out.

The Administrator further instructed that steps be also taken for removal of encroachment and resolving sewerage problems in the area.

The available resources as well as manpower be effectively utilized for the purpose, he added.