HYDERABAD - Managing Director of Pakistan Baitul Mal Abid Waheed Shaikh has said helping the orphan and abandoned children was responsibility of the whole society and service to the humanity should be above politics.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of IT lab in Latifabad Unit 10 area here on Sunday, Shaikh announced that a Sweet Home for children and thalasaemia center would also be established in Hyderabad.

The MD said Pakistan Baitual Mal was playing a leading role in providing help to the orphan children and widowed women.

He told that to help make women financially independent the Baitul Mal was providing them the vocational training in handicraft, web designing and other skills. Such training help those women to earn an income while sitting in their homes, he added.

“We want that our women make their earning and don’t spread their hands before anyone for help,” he observed.

The MD informed that Baitul Mal’s annual budget had been increased from Rs.2 billion to Rs.6 billion.

He assured that the Sweet Home for orphaned children would be established in Hyderabad in around 3 months time. Shaikh apprised that the thalasaemia centers in Karachi and Hyderabad would also be established soon.

The MD told that a new project about setting up a dialysis center was being initiated, adding that the center would be set up in a district where there was a higher number of dialysis patients.