KARACHI - Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) member and MPA Irum Azeem Farooque on Sunday lashed out at the recently expelled MNA of the party, Salman Mujahid Baloch, for blaming her as the primary reason behind his ouster.

Irum, who recently joined Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf, openly challenged former MQM-P member Baloch to a debate on the matter. She said that her friends in the MQM-P informed her regarding Salman Mujahid, adding that she has ruffled many feathers by her actions.

“Salman Mujahid every month demanded Rs2.5 million from the District Municipal Corporation,” she said.

Farooque also accused MPA Aamir Moin of corruption, adding that no one could prove corruption against her. Farooque said that several MQM-P members have iqamas [foreign work permits].

Farooque distanced herself from the MQM following an inflammatory speech by the party founder on August 22, 2016.

“I have resigned from membership of both the MQM and the Sindh Assembly. They had suspended me for three months, but I heard slogans of Murdabad. For me, everything is Pakistan. We are Pakistanis. You cannot force us to raise slogans of Murdabad,” she had said in an interview.