KARACHI - Mayor Waism Akhtar on Sunday imposed ban on issuing of all payment challan as only Finance Department has right to issue any kind of challan and the receipt will print in MC printing press.

This he stated while addressing a ceremony organised by finance department of KMC.

The ceremony was attended by District Chairman Central Rehan Hashmi, Chairman District East Moid Anwar, chairman of district Korangi Syed Nayyar Raza, Chairman of city council committee for legal affairs, Chairman parks committee Khurram Farhan, Chairman Finance Committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi and other officials.

On the occasion, the mayor said that before the ban different department of KMC had issued various challans in account of sale and purchase of plots, transfers, mutations, transfers of KMC shops as misappropriation was reported while different people were claimed the ownership of KMC’s property through bank challans.

Following the complains Mayor Karachi has took the notice and directed the director Media and printing to print new challan book with serial and book number to avoid issuance of fake challans. Mayor Karachi said that during last 8 years millions of rupees fake challans had been issued but unfortunately action has yet to be taken in past against the people who involved in the embezzlement of funds.

“Now KMC reviewed the illegal practice and also finding the black ships, those involved in misappropriation of KMC funds in past and legal action would be taken against them,” Mayor added.

He further said that a notification also issued to the banks to accept the challans of finance department and others will consider as bogus and fake challan.

Wasim Akhtar warned the officers and officials that if any officer and worker will found involve in printing of fake challans and sign the bogus challan then legal action would be taken against them and department has right to fired the guilty officials from his services.