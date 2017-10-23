MIRPURKHAS - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman (VC) Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) both are responsible for the devastation of the country and now both were issuing statements against each other only to fool the masses.

He was speaking at the workers convention held here on Sunday morning at Jan Sher Junejo farm near Mirpurkhas.

He further said that PTI’s huge public gatherings had disturbed PPP leadership’s peace of mind and the time had come for a change. PTI VC hoped that very soon a truly popular government would be formed at the Centre as well as in provinces.

Speaking on the state of agriculture sector in Sindh, Qureshi said that the sector had been completely destroyed as the prices of sugarcane and cotton had been reduced owing to wrong policies of the government, and therefore the farmers had become hopeless. “Unfortunately, the rulers of Sindh are busy increasing their bank balances,” he regretted.

Criticising the Sindh government, he said that the provincial government had no time to frame such kind of an agriculture policy which could benefit the farmers as well as masses.

Ridiculing the Sindh CM, the PTI leader said that he went to Dubai for meeting Asif Ali Zardari, but did not have any idea about real problems of people of the province.

Qureshi said it was unfortunate that nobody from the Bhutto family was in PPP, and the party was also bereft of Bhutto’s vision.

He, on the occasion, also welcomed newcomers to the party, including former district general secretary of Sindh United Party Faizan Soomro, Advocate Bhagwandas and dozens of people of Bheel community. He was accompanied by Haleem Adil Shaikh and Malik Amir Dogar.

PTI Mirpurkhas division President Akbar Ali Palli, Divisional President PTI Youth Tauseef Malik, District President Noor Muhammad Sial and others were also present at the convention.

In the end, the workers were told that Imran Khan would announce the date of party’s public meeting at Mirpurkhas in which notables and other party leaders would announce joining the PTI.