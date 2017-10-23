KARACHI - Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Women Wing President Nusrat Wahid has said that strict accountability of Asif Ali Zardari to be carried out along with Nawaz Sharif.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, She alleged that through massive corruption, Surrey Palace and commission on contracts Zardari is now 100 percent from 10 percent.

She went on saying that Larkana development authority highlighted corruption of billions of rupees as such references against Farial Talpur and Asif Ali Zardari to be initiated at once, and to re-open the Swiss cases letters should be sent to the Swiss Government on priority basis, she added.

Nusrat Wahid further said that Nawaz Sharif should face the Court of Law instead of clashing with the authorities, ‘This time Nawaz Sharif will be living in jail not in Saudia’, she mocked.

“Nawaz Sharif, Hassan & Hussain Nawaz and Marium Nawaz all - the whole lot will be sent behind bars, Further all the properties assets made in and outside of the country will be forfeited,” demanded PTI women wing Sindh’s President.

Expressing hope about 2018 elections, she said that she is confident about the landslide victory of PTI and for the purpose she is actively- aggressively contacting the peoples in Sindh and in other parts of the country.