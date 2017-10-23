HYDERABAD - The first death anniversary of the founding president of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, expert agriculturist and politician Syed Qamar Zaman Shah was observed by the SCA and his family here on Sunday.

In a statement issued after a meeting of the SCA, the chamber’s incumbent President Dr Syed Nadeem Qamar praised his late father’s struggles and contributions for the society and the farmers.

He recalled that his father after founding the SCA led a long and drawn out struggle for rights of the farmers and raised their problems on all platforms in the country.

Syed Aijaz Nabi Shah, vice President of the SCA, said services of Qamar for the farmers were not limited to Sindh province alone as the late farmer leader strove for their rights and problems across the country.

SCA’s General Secretary Nabi Bux Sathio, Additional General Secretary Zahid Hussain Bhurgari and other office bearers and members of the chamber also spoke and paid tribute to Qamar.