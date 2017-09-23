MIRPURKHAS - A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death at Jhuddo, Tando Jan Muhammad Road near quarter stop on Friday.

The boy was identified as Hayat Khan. He was crossing the main road when he came under the wheel of the tractor trolley, resultantly he died on the spot.

Concerned police impounded the responsible tractor trolley and its unknown driver while shifted the body of the deceased boy to nearby government hospital for legal formality.