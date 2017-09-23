KARACHI - A suspected drug peddler was killed during an alleged encounter with the police in Keamari here on Friday.

Police officials said that the encounter took place when the police conducted a raid at Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad area within the limits of Jackson police station. Police officials said the suspects instead of surrendering themselves opened fire at the police and tried to escape.

In retaliation, the police also fired back. SHO Shahoor Bangash said that one suspected criminal was killed during an exchange of fire while the police also recovered weapons from his possession. the officer said that the accused was later identified as 30-year-old Kamal alias Kamala. The officer said that the deceased was a drug peddler and was wanted to 30 cases of narcotics to Jackson police while at least nine more cases of other crimes including police encounters, attempt to murder and robberies.

His five comrades, however, managed to escape under the cover of fire. The cases were registered and further investigation was underway.

Separately, paramilitary force claimed to have arrested four suspects during separate raids in parts of a city. Three suspects who were later identified as Sumair Mustafa, Shahid and Abdullah were arrested during targeted raids conducted in parts of a city including Gulzar-e-Hijri and Sohrab Goth while another suspect identified as Izhar Hussain was arrested during a raid conducted in Defence area.

Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects were involved in various cases of crime and narcotics. They were later handed over to the police for further legal formalities.

Security arrangements

reviewed

The SSP Jamshoro district has informed that 193 mourning processions and 317 Majalis will be organized in the district during first 10 day of Muharram.

While talking to the media during a visit to check security of mosques, imambargahs and routes of the processions in Jamshoro on Friday, the SSP told that 3,400 policemen and 200 personnel of Rangers had been deployed for the duty.

He added that 2 platoons of the army and Frontier Constabulary had been kept on the standby to respond to any untoward incident.

The SSP further informed that a control room had been set up at his office and its phone numbers 0229213668 and 0229213669 had been shared with organizers of the processions and majalis.

He said the organizers had been requested to follow the designated routes and pre-decided schedule for the processions and majalis.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Mutassam Abbassi and other security officials accompanied the SSP during the visit.