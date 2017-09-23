KARACHI - Sindh Human Rights Defenders Network and Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) have demanded the government to provide safety and protection to all citizens and ensure recovery of all the missing persons including Punhal Sariyo.

Addressing a joint press conference at Karachi Press Club on Friday afternoon, Mahnaz Rahman (Aurat Foundation), Asad Iqbal Butt (Human Rights Commission of Pakistan), Saeed Baloch (Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum), Zulfiqar Shah (PILER) and Khadim Ali Kaka, advocate announced to launch a nation-wide campaign for release of Punhal Sariyo after Ashura.

“We will hold protest demonstrations, press conferences and meet with leaders of all political parties for release of missing persons in Sindh,” they said.

In recent months, a large number of political and social workers and human rights defenders have been allegedly picked up by law enforcement agencies along with local police including Punhal Sariyo, who was struggling for release of the missing persons in Sindh.

Despite passage of one-and-a-half month, there is no information about Sariyo, whose family suffers a lot as his only son is admitted in the hospital in Hyderabad and recently suffered a heart attack. Hyderabad Police deny arrest of Sariyo, whereas the eye witnesses confirmed that he was picked up by plain-clothe personnel of law enforcement agencies in a vehicle with Sindh police number plate.

They pointed out that in a similar manner, over 80 political workers and HR defenders were picked up in a single month of August. “We demand the federal and Sindh governments to ensure safe recovery of all those persons. If they are required in any case, they may be produced in a court. Fair trial is the fundamental right of every citizen according to Pakistani Constitution. However, this right has been denied in case of Punhal and others.

“We are very much concerned about the life of Punhal Saryo as he was suffering from various illnesses even before he was picked up. We believe that Punhal is a true human rights defender and a social activist who always stood for poor and marginalized people of Sindh. He worked for the rights of peasants of Sindh,” said Zulfiqar.

His enforced disappearance in such a manner is tantamount to violation of fundamental human rights. It was only yesterday (22.7.2017) that Hyderabad police registered his FIR after passage of about 50 days.

“We are also disappointed with the role of provincial government of Pakistan People’s Party, which despite having a progressive face has miserably failed to address this important issue in the province. Silence of provincial government on the issue of enforced disappearances from Sindh is a big question mark on the party.”

Mahnaz Rahman said the issue of missing persons, which on one hand has badly affected victim families and is a major area of concern for human rights activists, it would also badly cost on country’s image building internationally.

“We are equally disappointed over the performance of different institutions in this regard. The Commission on Inquiry on Missing Persons whose term has recently been increased has failed to have any major impact on provision of relief to the victims’ families.”

Many people have filed petitions in High Courts and we have also filed a petition in Sindh High Court but the pace is very slow. “We appeal to the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court that the petition regarding missing persons should be heard on priority basis as it involves the issue of life and liberty.

We would launch a nationwide campaign for the release of Punhal Sario and others after Ashora. This campaign would include a series of protest demonstrations, hunger strikes and peaceful protests across Pakistan. We will be meeting the broader civil society including bar councils, media and political parties as this issues needs a collective response.

It is important that once for all solution is found to address this issue. We believe that there are ample laws in Pakistan and judicial systems. So people accused of any crimes should be arrested, produced in the courts and tried as per the law. “But this practice of disappearances is simply unacceptable.” A draft law against enforced disappearances is lying with National Counter Terrorism Authority NACTA since 2014. We demand the law must be presented in the parliament to be approved.

Once again we demand the government and those in power that Punhal Sario and other activists should be released immediately and there is need to be an end to the issue of enforced disappearances. We are of the firm belief that only those countries can secure their national interests where civic freedoms and accounting mechanism is placed according to the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and Constitution of Pakistan.