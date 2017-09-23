KARACHI - The PPP leader and advisor to chief minister Sindh Nadia Gabol has participated party protest against Imran Khan in police protection despite issuance of her arrest warrant in dual nationality case.

A day ago sessions court reissued arrest warrants of advisor of chief minister Sindh Nadia Gabol and former member of National Assembly Farahnaz Ispahani in a case pertaining to seeking initiating criminal proceedings against legislators possessing dual nationalities.

It may be mentioned here that District and Sessions Judge (South) had issued the arrest warrants of the two PPP leaders on August 12 over their extended absence in cases pertaining to possess dual nationality.

Acting of the direction of the Supreme Court the Election Commission of Pakistan had filed complaints against Ms Ispahani, an ex-PPP lawmaker, and Ms Gabol, then an MPA of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, and other legislators in 2012 for filing false declarations along with their nomination papers for contesting elections to conceal their dual nationality.

The court had issued non-bailable warrants against the two women with the direction to police to arrest and produce them in court on Sept 1.

The court had dismissed the acquittal applications of Nadia Gabol and Farahnaz Ispahani.