KARACHI - Academicians and analysts on Friday appreciated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for projecting Pakistan’s stance on burning regional issues especially on Kashmir and Afghanistan.

Talking to APP Friday they said a clear message was communicated to the leaders from across the globe that Pakistan can neither be made a scapegoat in context of Afghan conflict nor be compelled to compromise its genuine concerns related to its dispute with India.

Prof Talat Wizarat Head of Center for Policy and Area Studies Department, Institute of Business Management, Karachi said it was after a long time that government has taken a firm stance about Kashmir.

“United Nations must extend priority to investigate Indian atrocities in Kashmir and it results be shared with all UN members,” said Dr Talat also the former head of International Relations Department, Karachi University.

To a query, she said UN resolutions may not be obligatory but do hold a strong value in the present day of growing consciousness for human rights among the international community.

“World opinion in itself is important for every state particularly those aspiring to emerge as powers of any category,” commented the researcher.

Dr Talat Wizarat said it was also a matter of immense satisfaction for the entire Pakistani nation to see that both civilian and military leadership were committed to ensure that Afghan war is not fought on Pakistan’s soil.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan should not allow their territories to be used against each other,” she said emphasizing the fact that Pakistan has taken series of measures including indiscriminate action against elements involved in terrorism related activities.

The onus, she said was now on Afghanistan not to shield non-state actors as well as countries keen to conduct clandestine operation in Pakistan.

“Their motive is not only to create chaos in general but also to disrupt China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects underway in Pakistan,” said the researcher.

Mentioning that Afghan government does not hold control over major parts of its country, Dr Talat said peace can be established in Afghanistan once all stakeholders are taken on board.

Prof Dr Shaista Tabbasum particularly appreciated suggestion forwarded by the Prime Minister for UN’s special envoy to settle disputes between the two neighbouring countries.

“The submission aptly raised is very timely since stability in the region is closely linked to normalcy of relations between Pakistan and India,” said the senior faculty member of I.R. Department, Karachi University.

Acknowledging that Kashmir issue had been raised in a very articulate manner by Pakistan, after quite some time, she said this has also dispelled impression among many about any change in the country’s policy towards the disputed state.

“In-fact the message has been adequately communicated that Pakistan firmly believes in policy of non intervention,” said the analyst.

This, she said PM the same time ensured that Pakistan’s keenness for regional peace may not be construed as gesture of submissiveness and drew world attention towards the plight of the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Dr. Tabbasum said efforts made by the country towards the cause of regional peace be it in context of India or Afghanistan were highlighted with all sincerity of purpose and one can hope due reciprocity from the concerned states in particular and world in general.

“The statement that Pakistan will not allow Afghan war to be fought on Pakistan soil is meant for all international players,” she said mentioning that powers with no direct stakes in the region must review their approach towards Pakistan.

Senior economist, Prof Dr Shahida Wiazarat Khan said Prime Minister through his speech at UN managed to put India on defensive as facts were raised that could not be denied in the present era of technology.

“It was definitely a good statement and the message was clear that Pakistan takes very seriously all matters related to its security,” she said.

Dr Shahida was also of the opinion that PM’s speech paved fresh avenues for the country as world was reminded to realize series of sacrifices rendered by Pakistan.

“This is now needed to be reciprocated by other countries through stringent measures against rogue and radical elements in their folds,” Dr Wizarat Khan said.