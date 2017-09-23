KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has exhorted upon Public Relations Officers (PROs) that they will conform and counter the negative impact of the governmental activities through their professional skills and positive steps highlighted in print and electronic media effectively and promptly.

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review the progress and performance of PROs in his office here on Friday.

MPA Khairun Nisa Mughal and Saadia Jawaid especially attended the meeting besides Secretary Information Imran Atta Soomro, Director Electronic Media Sanaullah Rajar, Director Publications Muizzuddin Peerzada and others attended the meeting.

Minister Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has further said that important responsibilities are being on the shoulders of PROs so that they should project and highlight the activities and projections of their respective departments with professional skills efficiently.

If any negative news report had appeared in print and electronic media it should be taken seriously and act upon by the respective ministers. Secretary as head of the organisation to get published and highlighted / rebuttal with all basic facts, figures and to aware the general public with full knowledge and information thereon.

He said that governmental activities initiatives, development projects and positive measures taken for the welfare and well being of the common men should be highlighted/projected in both print and electronic media respectively through liaison and buildup relations with media on daily basis to achieve the desired results.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed the electronic media to evolve a proper mechanism to modernize needs and demands of media technology so that maximum governmental activities should be highlighted properly and set proper space to counter and confront in faster way.

Minister Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed the Secretary Information Imran Atta Soomro that to resolve the field issues of PROs so that achieve the results as they are bridge the gap between the media and government and they further improve, strengthen and prosperous the relations with media.