HYDERABAD - The Sindh High Court here Friday ordered the Jamshoro police to arrest all the suspects nominated in an FIR of rape as well as those who held a jirga to settle the issue. The SHO Kotri police station Naek Muhammad Khoso appeared before the court and informed that so far only one of the accused persons nominated in the FIR had been arrested. “The police should arrest all persons who held the jirga,” said justice Salahuddin Panhwar.

According to the SHO, a boy was subjected to rape by several persons in Khanzada Colony in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on August 15. He told that although the police instantly registered FIR of the incident, the nominated persons tried to settle the issue through a jirga.