KHAIRPUR - A brother and sister died in a road accident near Babaerloi on Friday.

According to details, a youth Amir Ali Bhutto along with his sister Zareena were on their way on a motorcycle when they reached national highway baberloi bypass, a speedy car collided with motorcycle, resultantly both brother and sister died on the spot while bodies remained at road for over two hours.

Baberloi police reached spot after two hours and shifted bodies to Sukkur hospital later legal formalities their relatives brought bodies to Khairpur.

The relatives of deceased protested at Sukkur hospital against Baberloi police and were demanding for probe.

The car driver fled away from the spot after incident. Baberloi police did not register the case till filing of the story.

DRUG PEDDLERS SENTENCED

A Ghotki court sentenced life imprisonment to two drug peddlers on Friday.

According to details, district session judge Ghokti Anand Ram announced the verdict against Shafequr Rehman Pathan and Hussain Gull Pathan of KPK. The court also imposed fine of Rs 100,000 on the accused.

They were arrested by excise police Ghotki two years ago and 70 kilograms of charas was recovered from their possession.

BODY FOUND

A body of a man found from fields near Faiz Gunj on Friday.

According to details, Faiz Gunj police recovered a dead body of unidentified man from agriculture land near village Basera. Police said body was buried in land by unidentified culprits and body was shifted to taluka hospital faiz Gunj for further medico legal formalities.

RAPISTS ARRESTED

Two gang raped accused were arrested by Ghotki police on Friday.

Adil Pur police claimed that they arrested two alleged accused including Shoukat Chachar and Shabir Chachar while Ali Gohar is still absconder.

According to details, the incident was took place near village Waryam Chachar in the jurisdiction of police station Adil Pur of taluka Khanpur Mahar Ditrict Ghotki, where three alleged influential accused allegedly gang raped Sania and fled away. The victim girl’s brother reached the spot and brought her to Adil Pur police station where police refused to lodge the FIR. Later, she along with other relatives strongly protested against incident in front of the SSP office Ghotki.

SSP Ghotki Masood Bangash listened to the victims and suspended SHO Adil Pur Saeed Meerani and posted Qabil Bhayo as new SHO and ordered to lodge the FIR of incident. Following the SSP directives, police registered a case. The lady doctor of Ghotki hospital confirmed the rape incident in medical examination of victim girl.