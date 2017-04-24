KARACHI - Pakistan is the 6th most populous country of the world and its population will reach 310 million by 2050.

These views were expressed by senior public health expert Dr Agha Xaher Gul at a health awareness seminar titled “Healthy Youth, Healthy Future” organised by the Faculty of Science at the Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE) in collaboration with the Marie Stopes Society Pakistan at the DIHE Main Campus.

Dr Gul said that Pakistan’s birth rate was increasing rapidly and it was dangerous since the resources were not increasing at the same pace. Family planning was a must for Pakistan, especially in rural areas, and women had a pivotal role in family planning. Iran’s family planning programme was initiated in 1990s as compared to Pakistan’s, which was initiated in 1950s, but Iran’s family planning programme was way ahead in terms of performance than Pakistan’s, he said. “Talking about sex is humorous, but its consequences are not humorous; they are dangerous. Our youth must plan today how many kids they want to have. Religious barriers in family planning have been removed to a greater extent,” he said. Dr Gul said that an alarming 48 percent of pregnancies occurring in the country were unintended. Out of this 48 percent, 54 percent of pregnancies are aborted, he said. Quoting his research, he said that 2.2 million abortions were taking place in Pakistan annually. He said that 50 women out of every 1,000 women had an abortion at least once in their lifetime and married women were also among them. This trend is leading to highly unsafe abortion methods having dangerous consequences to mothers, including death.

Discussing the attitude of family planning experts, he told the audience that female family planning consultants and doctors often advised the women coming for family planning not to go for family planning. They even curse the unmarried pregnant women who come to them for treatment, to go and die, which is inhumane and exposes “our mentality that we are always judging others on the basis of our prejudices”.

Discussing prevailing health conditions of children, Dr Gul said that 44 percent of children under the age of 5 were stunted in Pakistan. “These figures depict where we are heading to. This leads to mental complications for children, especially lower IQs. Our children are growing up with lower IQs. At least 10 million children under the age of 5 suffer from chronic hunger in the country,” he said. “Couples don’t talk about how many kids do they want and they suffer when it’s too late. Most of the population is from low income groups and it’s difficult for them to afford the expenses of four to five children,” he said.

DIHE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi advised the youth to take health precautions at this age seriously since the country was dependent on them.

“More than 50 percent of our population is comprised of youth and if we will not take care of their health, we will be down and out in the history,” she said.