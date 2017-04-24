KARACHI - The security guard allegedly involved in the murder of Umair Shahab, son of Peshawar Deputy Inspector General Shahab Mazhar, was sent on a three-day judicial remand on Sunday.

The FIR of the incident was registered at Darakhshan Police Station on the complaint of Umair's mother. Umair, 27, was reportedly killed by a police guard in Karachi late at night, two days back, officials and relatives said.

According to the initial post-mortem report, it could be possible the DIG's son died because of a heart attack, following an attempt to strangle him, revealed hospital sources. A sample was sent for chemical test to confirm the cause of death. Moreover, there was a minor rope mark on the deceased's neck but there were no signs of any kind of torture on the body. The suspect had prepared for the murder in advance by buying a rope and gloves, police said.

"The guard also tried to murder DIG Peshawar's wife," a police spokesperson said. "The switchboard in the deceased's mother's room was splattered with blood." Clifton SP Dr Asad Malhi denied the claims that there was an attempt to murder other family members.

As per an earlier statement issued by SP Clifton, Umair was killed over a monetary dispute.