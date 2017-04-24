HYDERABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary Moula Bakhsh Chandio said on Sunday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had no moral ground to stay in power.

He said the prime minister should resign rather than facing further embarrassment. Addressing a huge gathering in front of HESCO offices in Hydrabad during a protest against loadshedding, Chandio said that why was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) celebrating and distributing sweetmeats? He advised the ruling party to read the Panama case verdict, as it had not exonerated the prime minister.

He said that the verdict stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had lied to the nation, and two honourable judges had called for him to resign, while three others had called for further investigation. He reiterated that sooner or later the prime minister will have to step down. “The prime minister should feel ashamed and step down himself,” he reiterated.

“The PML-N has been the weapon of choice of every dictator,” he said, calling on the premier to set an example and get his name written in the history. “It is shameful that the prime minister is saying that his government was not dismissed following the verdict of the case,” Chandio stated. Referring to Interior Minister Chauhry Nisar Ali Khan, Chandio asked, why did not the minister say that the prime minister had been completely absolved of all wrongdoings? He also said that the prime minister had no idea how to run a country.

“His own ministers have said that PM is like Zulfiqar Mirza and Uzair Baloch. Slogans were raised by the protestors that this dacoit government should be sent home.”

Criticising State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali, Chandio claimed that the PML-N minister was against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He accused Ali of spreading prejudices and bigotry. “Their faith is only aroused on the mention of Ayaan Ali,” he said, repeating his demand for resignation. Chandio also asked what PML-N’s relationship with Ayaan Ali was. “Even the Qatari prince might be disappointed as his letter was in vain,” he said, referring to the letter which was declared as bogus and unnecessary in the Panama case verdict. He strongly condemned the load-shedding in Sindh which was imposed by the federal government, and said a ‘viceroy’ was sent to head the Hyderabad Electric Supply Corporation (HESCO). Speaking on the prolonged power outages, the PPP leader stated that action should be taken against only those people who are not paying their electricity bills.

“If the prime minister wants democracy to flourish then he should abide by the institutions,” he advised.

Chandio stated, “The prime minister has to resign at any cost. The prime minister has many relatives and anyone of them can become a premier.” “We do not want to remove PM Sharif in an undemocratic fashion,” he added. He also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said that change does not come with the raising of a finger, and that they were more concerned about Punjab. Chandio has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has struck a deal with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for seats in Punjab. “The PTI chairman is fearful of the 2018 election results from Punjab,” he stated. “I advice my friends in the PTI to teach Imran Khan the basic tenants of politics,” he said, accusing the PTI of secretly colluding with the PML-N.