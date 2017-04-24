KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday sent an open letter to people of Karachi, asking them to participate in the party’s rally against Sindh government’s failure to provide civic facilities to people of the provincial capital.

In the letter, Imran Khan said the port city, which had been pride of the country for many years, had been deprived of basic amenities such as water, sanitation, transport, electricity and a working administration. He said the blame for taking all these facilities away from people is on the successive governments, which ruled the province for four decades. They politicised all institutions and people remained silent on all these excesses.

Imran said that time had arrived that people should speak out for their rights and get the answers to the key questions, including who is taking away their tax money, why the tax money is not being used prudently and are people getting due share in taxes, which they were paying as citizens of Karachi. He said the city makes 10 percent of the country’s today population.

“It’s time we raise our voce against the injustice being done to the people of Karachi,” said Imran. He invited the people to join PTI’s peaceful walk scheduled on Sunday, April 30, at Mazar-e-Quaid against the government, which had failed to deliver and contributed to destruction of the city. “So please do join us to fight for you and the rights of your future generations,” Khan concluded.