The Board of Secondary Education Karachi Physics paper of Matriculation exams has been leaked on WhatsApp today, reports suggest.

Reports add that no jammers had been installed, nor were centers provided any security to prevent students from cheating.

According to sources, candidates were using smartphones openly during the exam.

BSEK Chairman Saeed-ud-Din said, “The authorities will launch an investigation into the paper leak case.”

He further adds, “Someone has leaked the paper on WhatsApp to malign the department.”