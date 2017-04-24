KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies arrested an important member of the Lyari gang war, Amin Baloch, during a raid on Lyari General Hospital on Sunday.

According to the police, Amin is a key accomplice of Lyari gang war member Zahid Ladla and younger brother of gang war suspect Wasim Qasargandi. Amin had been arrested by the Rangers in the past and had spent time in prison. He had been wanted by the police in a number of criminal cases.

Before his most recent arrest, he had been running a network with Zahid's commander, Agha Shaukat, police said.

Amin was shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Also, at least 15 suspects were arrested by law enforcement agencies in targeted raids and operations in parts of the city on Sunday.

Landhi Division police carried out a search operation in Awami Colony and arrested 10 suspects during the door-to-door operation. Heavy contingents of police carried out a search operation in the locality after they received information that some criminals were present there. During the operation, police arrested 10 suspected criminals and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.

Police said that those arrested were street criminals, robbers and drug peddlers. They were shifted to various police station of Landhi Division and investigation was in progress.

On the other hand, Korangi police carried out a similar operation in different sectors of Korangi. During the operation, police claimed to have arrested five suspects and recovered weapons, narcotics and snatched motorbikes and mobile phones from them. Police said the accused were involved in different criminal activities, including robberies, street crimes and narcotics business.

Separately, two political groups clashed in the Malir locality on Sunday. Police said that workers associated with the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Mohajir Qaumi Movement Haqqiqi (MQM-H) clashed in different areas of Malir. Police said that MQM Haqqiqi workers gathered in Malir where workers of the PSP attacked them with batons and stones. Workers of both parties sustained injuries and they were shifted to hospital. The MQM Haqqiqi alleged that PSP workers attacked the houses of party workers. Police have yet to register an FIR. The injured workers were released after first aide.

Foiling miscreants’ another bid to spread unrest in the city, law enforcement personnel recovered weapons buried in Lal Qila Ground in Azizabad on Sunday.

Security officials took around two hours to completely clear the site. The weapons have been moved to undisclosed an location.

The development comes a day after the PPP-led Sindh government extended Sindh Rangers’ special powers in Karachi for another 90 days. The policing powers of the paramilitary, Sindh Rangers, had expired on April 15 after which a summary was forwarded to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, seeking extension in special powers of the Rangers.

Earlier on 31 March, the Sindh Rangers seized a large cache of arms and ammunition buried in the graveyard of Bagh-e-Korangi. The action was launched on the information given by a detained activist of a political party.

The weapons recovered included SMGs, LMGs, 9mm pistols and a large number of cartridges.