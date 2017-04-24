KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal announced on Sunday that his party would stage a million march on May 14.

Addressing the media men at his party’s protest camp outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC), Kamal said the party leadership had asked its cadres to initiate an awareness campaign to motivate the masses to the march. He said that PSP had got the muscles to take to the streets and stage a demonstration. The party would not make any compromise on its 16 demands in any case.

“Mustafa Kamal and Anis Qaimkhani are not doing any politics here. We just want that Karachi and its people should be given their due rights. We will refrain from violent activities and set a precedent for peaceful protests, as we believe that this is the right way,” he added. On the occasion, he asked the transporters to become part of the protest drive and provide free transport to participants of the million march on May 14. He asked the civil society, traders, business community and other organisations to the join PSP’s million march and play their role to get their rights to the people of Karachi.