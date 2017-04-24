KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali and his father Chaudhry Sher Ali are smelly politicians.

He said that Chaudhry Sher Ali usurped sweepers’ money and such corruption cases against him are on the record. He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Chaudhry Sher Ali on charges of corruption and allotment of Police Foundation land in Islamabad. He said that corruption was in the blood of Abid Sher Ali. He said that Abid Sher Ali was a relative of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif; therefore, he was heading an important ministry otherwise he had no competence.

He said that purpose of Abid Sher Ali’s recent visit to Sindh was to collect commission from WAPDA contractors and he was collecting this commission from the contractors like extortion.

He said that Abid Sher Ali must be answerable to people, as he had promised to decrease duration of power loadshedding and power tariff before the 2013 general elections. “Why have the textile exports shrunk from Rs25 billion to Rs18 billion?” he asked. He said that Abid Sher Ali must look at himself and his family’s past before levelling allegations against the PPP leadership.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Abid Sher Ali must inform the people of Sindh about the corruption cases and inquiries, which his father faced when he was city mayor of Faisalabad.

The provincial minister said that Abid Sher Ali could not tell all these things to people. He said that Sindh was witnessing 18-hour power loadshedding and that was the reason that textile exports were falling continuously. He said that textile exports were almost at the verge of a collapse.

MINISTER TAKES NOTICE ROOF

COLLPASE AT SCHOOL

Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has taken notice of collapse of the ceiling of the Government Girls School Latifabad No. 2, Hyderabad. The minister instructed the director for primary schools in Hyderabad to look into this issue, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that when the building had already been declared dangerous then why classes were being conducted on the premises.

Jam Mehtab Dahar said that directions were issued on several occasions to avoid conducting classes in dangerous buildings. He warned of action against violators of the directive.

He advised that classes should be conducted at safer places and respective directors be informed regarding dangerous buildings at the earliest.