KARACHI - Renowned industrialist and Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan was rich in all sorts of minerals and natural resources.

“Pakistan is building a port, which has attention of all foreign powers. This shows the importance of the country not only in the region, but the entire world. We all must play our role in country’s prosperity. Students are future of the country and they have knowledge-based minds,” he said while addressing the Oral Presentation Competition for M.Phil students at KIBGE, University of Karachi.

KIBGE Director Prof Dr Abid Azhar said that contemporary age was of competition where “we can’t progress without giving priority to quality education and research”. “Our research activities must be in line with the modern needs of the country and the nation. KIBGE lays special emphasis on quality research and its social and economic benefits. Nations, which gave due priority and importance to research and academics, are now leading the world order and the nations, which didn’t prioritise academics, are lagging behind,” he said. “I congratulate our students and the way they have presented their work is commendable”, Dr Azhar said. Syeda Arisha Zaidi secured the first, Mariam Amjad second and Sanober Kafeel third position in the competition.