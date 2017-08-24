MIRPURKHAS - More than 40 feet wide breach developed in Lakhakhi shakh of Jamrao division near Zahidabad on Wednesday as a result of which at least 10 villages were inundated while crops spreading over thousands of acres of land were submerged under knee deep water, resulting in huge losses.

The city and other towns of the district have received rain during the last two days forcing the landlords and growers to close their water courses, as a result of which the water pressure increased in the above Shakh and water began to overflow at various places water.

However, early Wednesday morning breach developed near Zahidabad and the water started gushing into nearby villages and standing crops.

As water made its way to the villages, the inhabitants shifted to safer places, including nearby schools along with their cattle.

Panicked by the situation, the villagers tried to plug the breach on their own.

The irrigation authorities, after receiving news about the breach, closed the above shakh from the backside to prevent further damages.

The irrigation officials as well as the locals were making efforts to plug the breach till the filing of the news.