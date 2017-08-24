KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that Pakistan and China are brotherly countries and their ties are deeper than seas and higher than mountains.

“Those students, who are going to China from Sindh on scholarship would improve the relationships and work as ambassador between Pakistan and Sindh,” he said while addressing a ceremony to give away passports and other documents to the students selected for Chinese scholarship, here in Sindh Assembly building on Wednesday.

Consul General of China Wang Yu, Secretary Education Schools Abdul Aziz Uqaili and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that under-five year programme, each year a certain number of students were sent to China on scholarship and that was a second badge. ‘”This year 29 students are being sent to China, out of which 14 are female students, while last year 60 students were sent to there,” he added. He said that those students would get education in China in different universities for five years and on return, they would teach Chinese language in the centers established by Sindh government.

The Consul General of China said that CPEC had raided the importance of Pakistan and China had also appreciated the sacrifices of Pakistani people and its law enforcement agencies which they rendered against war on terrorism.

He also congratulated the selected students, their parents and Sindh Education Department in this regard and advised the students that besides learning Chinese language, they must also get expertise in other subjects and build people to people better relationships.

On this occasion, Secretary Education Schools Abdul Aziz Uqaili told about the objectives and procedure for the scholarship. The students of previous badge expressed their experiences in China in Chinese language.