KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over losses of human lives in Karachi during two days and asked the authorities concerned to provide relief to the people without any delay.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the PPP Chairman said that deaths of innocent people in rain-related incidents in the provincial capital have saddened him and the fellow citizens.

“Steps should be taken to prevent and avert such incidents in future on war-footing basis as well measures be carried out to drain away stagnant water from the city’s low-lying areas,” he added.

Bilawal said that both the provincial and local governments should work in coordination to minimize the negative impacts of the heavy downpour in the city and other areas of the province.