KARACHI - Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has said that the corrupt elements present in the corridors of powers have betrayed the poor masses of Sindh and they should resign immediately from their offices and give up assembly’s membership.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that as per the provisions of the constitution of Pakistan no corrupt and dishonest person could hold any public office or assembly seat, adding this means that the corrupt people had already been disqualified and they should step down without wasting more time.

He further said that NAB should not only net the small fish but also big crocodiles.

He regretted that the provincial assembly had strengthened the hands of supporters and backers of corruption mafia by passing anti-NAB legislation.

Altaf said in this way the provincial assembly had already lost its moral mandate and there was no reason for its continuation.

He said an impartial interim government should be formed in Sindh so that probe against the corrupt elements could be conducted freely and fairly.

He emphasised that all citizens were equal in the eyes of law. “It is high time that the rulers stop supporting the corrupt people,” he asserted.

He said this was necessary for upholding the law and the constitution.

Pasban president was of the opinion that there should be a ban on all corrupt people to hold public offices and contest polls.

He said corruption is the main cause of the problems faced by this nation and it should not be tolerated on any pretext as corruption was more dangerous than terrorism.

“Sindh is one of the poorest provinces of Pakistan, where people in backward rural areas still live virtually in Stone Age,” he noted.

He said the resources-rich Sindh is poor because the misdeeds of its corrupt rulers, who have made it a Mohen-jo Daro. He said we should all individually and collectively wage a war against all shapes and forms of corruption for the sake of our coming generations.