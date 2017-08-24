KARACHI - Already bearing the brunt of two-day rain and windstorm, the Karachiites lost their temper when Shahrah-e-Faisal was closed for traffic due to VIP movement.

After waiting for a long time for the road to be opened, people lost their patience and starting shouting, “Go Nawaz Go and Go Zardari Go,” in front of Rangers personnel and traffic police, forcing the latter to inform their seniors about the situation, which led to the removal of water tankers with which the road had been blocked. This calmed down the protestors.

Incompetent and corrupt rulers are responsible for the recurrence of such scenes in different parts of the country, especially in Karachi. It is because of the absence of rule of law that people take the law into their own hands. They pronounce a verdict and execute it then and there. If they, for example, catch a thief, they either kill him on the spot or beat him brutally rather than handing over to him to police.

The situation seems to be the same as it was 70 years ago when Pakistan came into being.

Pakistan, particularly Karachi needs proper attention and a genuine leader, who could pull it out of numerous challenges.

The recent statement by US President Donald Trump indicates our weaknesses.