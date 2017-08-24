KHAIRPUR - A man and his wife died in a road accident near Faiz Ganj on Wednesday.

According to Faiz Ganj police, a truck collided with a motorcycle on Faiz Gunj bypass on National Highway, resulting in the instant death of a man and a woman; both of whom were husband and wife.

Police shifted the bodies to taluka hospital where they were identified as Jandho Sangi and his wife Sardaran Khatoon of Faiz Ganj.

Police have arrested the truck driver and registered the First Information Report (FIR).