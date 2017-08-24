KARACHI - Police on Wednesday gunned down five alleged kidnappers who, as per police’s claim, had abducted young son of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) besides also recovering the victim safely.

"We have safely recovered son of MPA Ghulam Murtaza Baloch," confirmed Site Super Highway police station SHO Anar Khan Tarar.

He said that five kidnappers were also killed during an exchange of fire.

The encounter took place when police conducted a raid on the safe house of kidnappers at Khuda Buksh Brohi Goth near Northern Bypass, the same area from where the MPA’s son had been kidnapped.

Police have also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession.

Sources in police said that the kidnappers had demanded Rs10 million as ransom from the family.

20-year-old Hayat Baloch had been whisked away by a group of five armed men near Baqai Medical College on Super Highway late Monday night while he was going to Gadap from his house at Malir Cantonment along with his friend Ikhlaq.

The kidnappers had later dropped Ikhlaq who later informed the police about the kidnapping.