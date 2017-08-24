KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party leader Nisar Khuhro on Wednesday rejected MQM-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar statement claiming that PPP leadership gave assurance to come in APC but later ditched at last moment and said that they had not given any assurance to MQM to participate in the APC and had asked some time to respond on it after consultations within party.

“It is inappropriate from Farooq Sattar to say that those who did not come were supporters of Altaf Hussain’s anti-Pakistan speech on August 22,” he said while addressing a press conference along with PPP leader Waqar Mehdi, adding that MQM Pakistan had not done something very big after disassociating itself from Altaf Hussain over his anti-Pakistan speech as it was their duty to do so and call him as traitor.

Nisar Khuhro said that the multi party conference from MQM was held in haste and even Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan admitted it and furthermore the agenda of the conference was also ambiguous.

“Neither had they discussed any agenda of the conference from us nor any resolutions that had to be passed from the conference were shared with us leaving ambiguity in their agenda,” he said.

He further said that it might be possible that MQM-Pakistan had postponed the press conference on the orders of Altaf Hussain.

He said that if there is perception that the multiparty conference was held due to the Rs 25 billion package from federal government and governor Sindh was monitoring all situations then why PPP will become part of all this game.

“If PML-N led federal government has announced Rs 25 billion to Karachi then it is not a big deed as Karachi earns for the entire country and Sindh province has the biggest share in the federal exchequer,” he said adding that it was the responsibility of the federal government to give due share to the province and Rs 25 billion for Karachi was not enough.

He said that PPP was not the only party that boycotted multi party conference. “It is unfortunate that the conference was postponed but leveling allegation that those who had not come are supporters of Altaf is unjustified,” he said adding that it was PPP that passed the resolution in provincial assembly against Hussain and termed him traitor.

“MQM is seeking to create its good will in politics but how could this come through such statements,” he said PPP visit to MQM headquarters for seeking Murtaza Wahab support for Senate candidacy was just a courtesy visit in order to avoid any unconstitutional acts like ‘Changa Manga’ in the past.

Responding to a query regarding local government powers demand from MQM, Nisar Khuhro said that they had given due powers to the local government representatives and if anyone has issue with it then the doors of court are open for them.