SHIKARPUR - A cook in police was killed while another policeman sustained grave wounds in an attack carried out by unknown armed persons on a police picket in the outskirts of Khanpur tehsil in the limits of Naparkot Police Station, some 70 kilometers from here early Wednesday morning.

According to DSP Nazeer Lashari, at least a dozen unidentified armed assailants opened fire at a police picket, which resulted in the instant death of Abdul Waheed Maghrio, 35, a private cook, while another policeman named Gulbahar Brohi sustained injuries. “The attackers, however, managed to escape after committing the crime,” the DSP elaborated.

Following the incident, SSP Shikarpur Umar Tufail rushed to the spot and transported the body and the injured to Civil Hospital.

Talking to this scribe, the SSP said that a search operation had been launched on a large scale in the Katcha area of Khanpur, and that he was monitoring the situation.

He made it clear that such attacks would not be tolerated in future and the culprits would be taken to the task at all costs.

Naparkot SHO Zahid Abro confirmed the attack on police picket and said he, along with a heavy police contingent, was busy in operation against the attackers.

The body of the cook was handed over to his family after completing necessary medical formalities at Civil Hospital while the injured was admitted to the same hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

Neither an FIR had been registered nor any arrest was made till the filing of this story.