KARACHI - A political worker among three suspects was arrested during ongoing targeted raids in parts of a metropolis by Rangers on Wednesday.

A political worker was arrested during a raid conducted in New Karachi Industrial Area. The accused was identified as Syed Quddos. Rangers spokesperson said that the accused is affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and has been involved in various cases of crime including snatching hides of the sacrificial animals, putting the party’s flags and casting bogus votes during elections and wall chalking.

In another raid conducted by Rangers, the troops arrested an accused, namely Ali Abro during a raid conducted in Sohrab Goth. Rangers spokesperson said that the accused had been involved in anti-state speeches in Hyderabad and Shikarpur. Meanwhile, another accused, namely Azeem was also arrested during a raid in Sohrab Goth area. The accused was involved in several cases of murders, said the Ranger spokesperson, adding that the Rangers troops also recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession.