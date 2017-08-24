KARACHI - As many as six more people were killed in several incidents in parts of the metropolis on the second consecutive day of rain, taking the death toll to 24.

At least five people were electrocuted and an underage boy drowned in separate incidents.

According to welfare organisations, two men riding a motorcycle were killed after they received electric shock in Korangi No 4.

Rescue and police officials said that the motorcyclists were going somewhere when they came into contact with broken electricity wires near Abu Zar Bakery. Their bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later shifted to Edhi morgue for identification.

Similarly, a 22-year-old man, who was later identified as Babar, was killed near his home in Orangi Town after he received an electric shock due to broken electricity wire in the area.

In another similar incident, Javed Waheed, 45, was electrocuted in Sector 5-D in New Karachi while working inside his house. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where his family received it and took it away without medico legal formalities.

23-year-old Waheed also died due to electrocution inside his house located near Hazara Chowk at Gulshan-e-Ghazi in Baldia Town. His body was moved to Civil Hospital Karachi.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy Hasnain Ibrahim drowned while playing in an underground water tank in his house at New Kumharwara in Lyari.

Heavy downpour accompanied with thunderstorm that had begun on Monday evening is expected to continue till Thursday evening.

Hundreds of trees and billboards have fallen down during the last two days due to heavy rains and strong winds while most parts of the city have also witnessed massive power breakdown.

A day ago, on Tuesday, the death toll from rains had reached up to 18, of whom five were women.

Out of total 18, 10 had died due to electrocution while the remaining eight had lost their lives in incidents of wall collapse. However, nobody drowned, Edhi Foundation and Chhipa officials said.