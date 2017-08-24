KARACHI - Pakistan’s leading science and technology institution, Usman Institute of Technology (UIT), in light of its core values to give back to the community, recently organised a seminar titled “Valuing Health Loss in Karachi City from Water Contamination and Household Defensive Behaviour” for presenting findings from the HEC-funded research project and discuss in detail their solutions.

The seminar was attended by various dignitaries from Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Hisaar Foundation (NGO), NED University of Engineering and Technology, University of Karachi, Barrett Hodgson University, Mehran University, SZABIST, and Applied Economics Research Center (AERC), as well as students and faculty members of UIT.

The subject interactive and consultative meeting was aimed at sharing the key findings of this study with the key stakeholders and to take their valuable input in order to identify the nature and intensity of the problem and its cost effective solutions.

The seminar shed light on the issues related to water contamination in Karachi, including the demand-supply gap, unequal distribution, health problems caused by water contamination.

Over 200 people participated in the event with great enthusiasm and tried to make most of the rare opportunity to gain an insight into how the research would benefit them.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Mohammad IftikharMubashir, Head of Humanities and Basic Sciences Department, and Head of Management and Social Sciences Department, UIT and coordinator of the seminar said, “Usman Institute of Technology has moulded itself as not just a disseminator of quality education, but also as a catalyst for community uplift in terms of environment and socio-economic factors.”

He further added, “I’d like to express my gratitude to NUST Islamabad for collaborating with UIT and look forward to such initiatives aimed at the betterment of society and our nation as a whole.”

At the end of the seminar, chief guest appreciated the efforts of both NUST and UIT for arranging such a fruitful seminar, and bringing into light the problems faced by common people.