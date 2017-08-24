KARACHI - Sindh High Court on Wednesday extended interim bail granted to former Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Memon and others till September 12, 2017

A division bench of SHC headed by Ahmed Ali M Sheikh heard bail application of the Memon and other accused in a NAB reference over corruption in Sindh Information Department.

Memon, Yousuf Kabor, Salman Mansoor, Mansoor Ahmed, Inam Akbar, Gulzar Ali and others appeared before the court. Memon counsel Khalid Javed submitted that Sindh government had ran an awareness campaign in media in 2014. For the campaign, about Rs4 billions advertisements were released to media. He added that as per PBA rules some advertisement agencies were granted concessions. Special Prosecutor NAB said that some Rs5.75 billion rupees advertisements were released, adding that an advertisement agency was given discount of Rs87 lakh on advertisement costing Rs60 lakh.

The court while extending the interim bail granted to the accused adjourned further hearing of the case till Sept 12, 2017.

Court extends

interim bail of govt contractor

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday extended interim bail granted to a government contractor facing corruption inquiry by National Accountability Bureau in Irrigation Department’s development projects.

A division bench of SHC headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh heard the bail applications of the contractor and other government officers facing NAB inquiry.

The court directed NAB to complete inquiry against the accused on fast track basis and submit a report to the court.

The court expressed annoyance over the Investigation Officer of NAB. The court restrained the Bureau from harassing the petitioners.

The court extended Chandio’s interim bail and directed counsels of others accused to advance arguments on the bail plea.