KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two persons in connection with receiving illegal tax refunds on the basis of fake invoices.

According to NAB Karachi spokesperson, NAB officials and personnel conducted multiple raids in several parts of the city late Tuesday evening and arrested two persons wanted in a case against proprietors of Shayan International and others on charges of receiving illegal tax refunds on the basis of fake invoices.

He said that eight persons had been nominated in the reference, including private persons as well as the officials of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Karachi, of whom one had already been arrested and was in judicial custody.

The accused Inam Butt and Syed Ali Jawad, arrested from Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Airport Road, have been described in the reference as agents who worked in connivance with the officials of FBR and non-existent firm owners, and manipulated the requisite record on the basis of forged documents for their personal and their accomplices’ gains.

The spokesperson said that illegal acts on their part resulted in loss to the tune of Rs111.477 million to the national exchequer, adding that they had confessed that they were the part of an organised crime racket, whereas the interrogation was likely to lead to other members of the racket as well. These members include officers of FBR as well as private agents.

“The arrested persons would be produced before an accountability court in Karachi for remand,” the spokesperson concluded.