KHAIRPUR - A banking court on Friday issued warrants for the arrest of five landowners of Khairpur.

According to details, Sukkur Banking Court Special Judge Jan Muhammad Lanjar issued warrants for the arrest of landowners Yousuf Khokhar, Zamir Ahmed Ujjan, Aijaz Ahmed Manganhar, Munir Ahmed Malah and Allah Dino Jatoi. They had got agricultural loans from various banks of Khairpur, but failed to return. They did not attend court hearings therefore the court issued warrants for their arrest. The judge directed the Khairpur police to arrest them and produce them in his court.

It is said that Zamir Ahmed Ujjan, one of the defaulters, had died a few days ago.