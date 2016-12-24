KARACHI - The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Friday announced results of HSC Part I annual examinations of science, pre-engineering group.

A total of 26,588 candidates appeared in the examination and 11,894 of them were declared successful in all six papers. Of them, 4,194 cleared five papers.

The number of candidates who were successful in four papers was 3,409. The number of those who passed three papers was 3,212. As many as 2,167 candidates were declared successful in two papers. At least 1,297 could clear only one paper.

The BIEK also announced the results of HSC Part I annual examinations science group general.

In all, 2,973 candidates appeared in the examinations for 1,311 seats in all six papers.

BISE Mirpurkhas announces results

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpurkhas on Friday announced the results of annual examinations of SSC part I science and general groups, in which 26,652 candidates passed in all five papers.

According to the announcement, total 31,158 candidates had appeared in the science group, out of which 26,168 passed all five papers, 3,370 in four, 1,087 in three and 58 in only two papers.