HYDERABAD - The Sindh High Court has ordered the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to stop issuance of new no-objection certificates (NOCs) for high-rises in the Mirpurkhas District.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio ordered the SBCA to develop a master plan for Mirpurkhas City before the ban on the high-rises is lifted.

The order came in response to a petition filed by Abdul Nasir Khan, a resident of Mirpurkhas District.

During the hearing, a report prepared by the Mirpurkhas Division commissioner was submitted to the SHC according to which 16 high-rises had been built so far in Mirpurkhas.

The officials of the SBCA and Town Planning departments informed the court that structures of ground plus first floor were allowed in the 1993 master plan for Mirpurkhas. The master plan was prepared by the UNDP. However, they said, the master plan had not been approved so far by the government.

Justice Panhwar asked the officials to explain if they obtain an NOC from the Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) before allowing construction of high-rises.

The bench adjourned the hearing till January 12 and ordered the director general of SBCA to prepare master plans for all districts of Sindh and not issue a new NOC for a high-rise in Mirpurkhas.