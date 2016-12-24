KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that diehard followers of the ideology of Pakistan are rendering sacrifices in Pakistan and Bangladesh even today.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on the fall of Dhaka. The seminar was organised by the Mohiban-e-Watan Cell.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehman said the incumbent government in Pakistan that had tilt in favour of India wanted the nation to forget the partition of Pakistan, but the nation would always remember this day when the country was cut into two parts. He said that three million patriotic Bengalis in Karachi had been living a miserable life for years. On the other hand, he said, patriotic people in Bangladesh were still facing executions.

Rehman was of the view that December 16 would always be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan. He said it was Islam that connected hundreds of millions of people living across the world. He said that Muslims across the world needed to get united to steer themselves out of crises.

Several JI leaders and rights activists addressed the seminar. “Which country, if not Pakistan, the Bengalis living in Karachi for more than 42 years belong to?” asked one of the speakers. They demanded Pakistani nationality for Bengalis living in Karachi or any other part of the country.

MIRAJ HITS OUT AT NAB

OVER PLEA BARGAIN

JI Sindh chief Dr Mirajul Huda Siddiqui has said that a plea bargain with the former provincial minister for finance has proved that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is promoting corruption in the county by sheltering the corrupt elements.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Siddiqui said that people involved in corruption of billions of rupees were being given an option to pay a few hundred thousand rupees. He said this was totally against the norms of justice. He said the provision of plea bargain should be removed from the law and strict action should be taken against people involved in loot and plunder of taxpayers’ money. They should be disqualified from holding any parliamentary or other office, he said.

The JI leader said that corruption had destroyed the institutions and people were forced to pay bribes. This corrupt system has made people feel insecure and it seems like they are being controlled by corrupt elements in the parliament and other institutions, he said. It is unfortunate that no legislation has been made so far in this regard, Siddiqui said. He urged people to reject such elements using their power of vote.