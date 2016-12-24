KARACHI - More than 100 protest demonstrations were staged across Karachi after Friday prayers to express solidity with the Muslims of Myanmar who were being killed brutally.

The demonstrations were organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi. The party is running a campaign against brutalities against the Muslims of Myanmar. In this regard, a major protest demonstration will be held on Sunday.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life participated in the protest demonstrations. Addressing the demonstrations, JI leaders demanded that the government of Pakistan take solid measures to provide some relief to the Muslims of Myanmar.

They stressed the need to spread awareness among people about what was happening in Myanmar. They demanded that the international bodies shun hypocrisy and play their due role to stop the state-sponsored massacre and religion-based cleansing of Muslims in the region.