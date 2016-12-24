KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is giving priority to the security of Chinese workforce working on various projects, including those associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“We are raising a special force of 2,000 retired army men for the security of Chinese people working here,” Shah said during a meeting with a high level Chinese delegation led by China’s External Security Director General Liu Guangyuan, Council General of China in Karachi Wang Yu, Deputy Consul General Fu and 12 others at Chief Minister’s House on Friday.

The chief minister was assisted by provincial ministers Jam Khan Shoro and Syed Nasir Shah, Principal Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Energy Secretary Agha Wasif and others.

The delegation discussed security-related issues with reference to Chinese people working on various projects in Sindh.

The chief minister said the Sindh government was providing security to Chinese personnel who were working even on non-government and non-CPEC projects. “I have already issued instructions to police to provide special security to Chinese workforce working here,” he said. “More than 800 Chinese workers are working on energy projects in Thar and they have been given a force of more than 150 policemen for security,” he said.

The chief minister urged the visiting Chinese delegation to support him to get Keti Bandar and Karachi Circular Railways projects linked to CPEC. “The prime minister has approved inclusion of Keti Bandar on the list of CPEC projects. This issue has been put on the agenda of the forthcoming meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC projects,” he said.

Shah said that Karachi Circular Railways and special economic zones had not been attached to CPEC, but “I have discussed it with the ambassador of China in Pakistan and he has assured me of his support in this regard. The federal government is also in favour of this proposal because Karachi, being one of the largest cities of the world, has immense potential for the circular railway project,” he said.

The delegates assured the chief minister that they would recommend the Chinese authorities to include KCR and Keti Bandar and Special Economic Corridor projects on the list of CPEC projects.

The chief minister told them that he would be their guest at the JCC meeting on December 29 and would appreciate support to various recommendations.

The meeting was told that around 100 Chinese enterprise firms would start their work in Sindh under the CPEC within next few months. Arrangements for their security may be made accordingly.

On this, the chief minister said that newly recruited 4,000 policemen were being given special training by the Pakistan Army and they would be assigned security of Chinese people working on CPEC projects.