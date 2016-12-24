KARACHI - Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s special flight landed at the Old Terminal at around 3pm on Friday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other senior leaders of the PPP received him.

Shah flew to the airport from the Commerce College. He also took an aerial view of traffic arrangements and found congestion at Star Just. After landing at the airport, he directed the inspector general of Sindh Police to clear the traffic congestion.

Shah, former prime ministers Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Rehman Malik, Malik Asad Sikandar, Nisar Khuhro, Qamar Zaman Kaira and others received Zardari at the runway of the Old Terminal.

Zardari met senior party leaders at the VVIP lounge, had a cup of tea with them, went through newspapers placed on the table and briefly watched various TV channels telecasting news of his arrival.

Zardari inquired about well-being of each and every party leader present there. The Sindh chief minister welcomed Zardari and briefed him about the reception.

Later, all PPP leaders left for the venue where Zardari had to address his party workers who had gathered to greet him. Shah, Gilani and Zardari went to the venue of the public meeting by a car.